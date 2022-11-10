New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Trading Up 5.8%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.38. 104,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

New Pacific Metals Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

