Nexo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.72 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00004753 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $468.23 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexo has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

