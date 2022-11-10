Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target Cut to $2.75 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KIND. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 4.18.

Nextdoor Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at 2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.28. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of 2.04 and a 12 month high of 14.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.10. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of 54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 56.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,043,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,612,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.06 per share, with a total value of 4,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 24,612,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sze bought 765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 2,532,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately 36,136,971.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,265,000 shares of company stock worth $13,574,150. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter worth $43,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Further Reading

