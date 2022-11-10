Nicholas Joseph Petitti Sells 3,728 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $273,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224,665 shares in the company, valued at $163,223,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greif alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,843 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $284,266.71.

On Friday, November 4th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,976 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $289,214.24.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,148 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $292,434.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,221 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $301,041.72.

On Friday, October 28th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,537 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $331,881.55.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $336,513.66.

On Monday, October 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,615 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $330,526.30.

On Friday, October 21st, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $319,582.41.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 290 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $20,068.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15.

Greif Stock Up 3.1 %

GEF stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $70.11. 6,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,696. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 80,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 400.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 67.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.