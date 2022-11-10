Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $52,800,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

F has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

