Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $485.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

