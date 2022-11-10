Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 339 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $218.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.19.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

