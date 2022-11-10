Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $195,750.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,340,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,473,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,638. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.51. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. Cowen cut their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nikola Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1,320.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 931,310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1,055.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 926,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after buying an additional 831,160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $2,708,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 58.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 555,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

