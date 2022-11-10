Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Update

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 249.0% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nitches Stock Performance

Nitches stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 793,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,456. Nitches has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Nitches alerts:

About Nitches

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.