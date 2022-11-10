Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.32-$2.32 EPS.

NOMD stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 57.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

