Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $230.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.