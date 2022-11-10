North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Down 94.6% in October

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the October 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North Atlantic Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 5.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 60.8% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 4.9% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NAAC remained flat at $10.02 during trading hours on Thursday. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Company Profile

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

