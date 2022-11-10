Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $44.15. 16,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 1,678.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

