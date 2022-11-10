Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of Northeast Bank stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $44.15. 16,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.26.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
