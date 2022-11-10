Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NCLH. UBS Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 8.6 %

NCLH opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.