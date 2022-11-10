NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $98,179.20 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $98,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NovaGold Resources Price Performance
Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on NG shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.