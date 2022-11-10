NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $98,179.20 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $98,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 878,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,099 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 12,506,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,676,000 after purchasing an additional 735,617 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 954,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 281,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $161,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NG shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

