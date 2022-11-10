Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.36 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36), RTT News reports. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Novavax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Novavax Trading Down 5.2 %

NVAX opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $236.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75.

Get Novavax alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Novavax by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Novavax

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.