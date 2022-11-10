NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NTT DATA Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:NTDTY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. NTT DATA has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

