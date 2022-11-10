Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$99.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$99.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$113.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price objective for the company.

NTR stock opened at C$100.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$114.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54. The stock has a market cap of C$52.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$84.18 and a 52-week high of C$147.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Noralee Bradley bought 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$99.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,287.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$588,432.56.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

