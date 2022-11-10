Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Trading 1% Higher

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 20 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Win Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

