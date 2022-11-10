NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 29,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $11.59.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

