NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,917,292,000 after purchasing an additional 496,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $18.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,629,400. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $388.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

