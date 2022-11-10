Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of NYXH stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
