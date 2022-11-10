Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.25) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.36). The consensus estimate for Oak Street Health’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

OSH stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 556,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,852.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,854,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,761,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,048,496 shares of company stock worth $199,409,771. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 7.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

