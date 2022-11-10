Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0523 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $263.14 million and $53.80 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.59 or 0.07387171 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00087479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00069028 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00024265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04914673 USD and is down -10.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $64,465,345.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.