Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 162 ($1.87). Approximately 54,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 130,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($1.83).

Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £172.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.64.

Insider Transactions at Odyssean Investment Trust

In other news, insider Richard King bought 2,200 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £3,366 ($3,875.65). Also, insider Jane Tufnell purchased 3,325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £5,120.50 ($5,895.80). In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,803 shares of company stock worth $1,356,740.

