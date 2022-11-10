Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Okta Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $272.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

