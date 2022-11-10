Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.8 %

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

ODFL stock opened at $281.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.