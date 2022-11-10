Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.30

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.30 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.51), with a volume of 12167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.95 ($0.54).

Oncimmune Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £30.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.10.

Get Oncimmune alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam Hill acquired 8,005 shares of Oncimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.10 ($5,714.57).

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.