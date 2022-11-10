Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 186.3% from the October 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.67. 70,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,024. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

