Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the October 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Trading Down 10.6 %

Oncotelic Therapeutics stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

