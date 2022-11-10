OpenBlox (OBX) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $139,009.44 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

