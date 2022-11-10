Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,580 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $985,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,681,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $729,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,127 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

