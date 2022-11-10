Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,648 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

NYSE:FMX opened at $74.73 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.847 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

