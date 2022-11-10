Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 409 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.19.

EQIX opened at $597.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $582.31 and a 200 day moving average of $640.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,846 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

