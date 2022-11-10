Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,022.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Pool by 11.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $300.40 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

