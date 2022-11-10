Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,161 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of MillerKnoll worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 58.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.53. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.