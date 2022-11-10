Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 897 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $216,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 319.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 48.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.