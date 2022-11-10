Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $121.92.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

