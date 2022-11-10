Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,776 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 349,064 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Tapestry by 58.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,024 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 302,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3,869.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,517 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,597 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

