Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,440 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

TAK opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TAK shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

