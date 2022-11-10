Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.37 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $200,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,881,000 after buying an additional 1,133,051 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.