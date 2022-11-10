Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after acquiring an additional 616,234 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,043,000 after acquiring an additional 441,655 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 397,975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,743,000 after purchasing an additional 321,702 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 136.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 538,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 310,927 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $137.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.10.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

