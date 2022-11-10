Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 11,037 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

