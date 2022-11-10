Oppenheimer Comments on PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MYPS. Bank of America assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.20 to $4.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 18.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $3.71 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.74 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PLAYSTUDIOS

In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 18,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $73,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,257 shares in the company, valued at $501,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,631 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 801,496 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 12.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 425.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,789 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 556,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

