Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after buying an additional 3,048,706 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $54,912,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 574,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,339,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after buying an additional 292,028 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

