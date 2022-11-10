Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance

Organization of Football Prognostics stock traded down 0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 6.10. 12,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,150. Organization of Football Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of 5.36 and a fifty-two week high of 8.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Organization of Football Prognostics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €13.00 ($13.00) price target for the company.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

Further Reading

