Orgenesis (ORGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter.
Orgenesis Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ ORGS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Orgenesis has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of Orgenesis
About Orgenesis
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orgenesis (ORGS)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.