Orgenesis (ORGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ ORGS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Orgenesis has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orgenesis stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orgenesis Inc. ( NASDAQ:ORGS Get Rating ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.36% of Orgenesis worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

