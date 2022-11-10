Origin Protocol (OGN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $53.46 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $53.46 million and $23.90 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00569468 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,884.61 or 0.29662664 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol’s genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,432,910 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

