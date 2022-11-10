Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Sells 250,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$790,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,256,719.40.

TSE:OSK opened at C$3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.16. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$5.02.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

