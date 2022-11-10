Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OTIC. HC Wainwright downgraded Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTIC opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.19. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otonomy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

